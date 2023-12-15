Franklin's Dickens of a Christmas Festival brightens weekend marred by Tennessee tornadoes

The Christmas season got off to a roaring start with Franklin's annual Dickens of a Christmas festival last week.

For 38 years, the festival has featured small businesses, performances and a Victorian village on Franklin's historic square as an ode to author Charles Dickens.

Festival attendees were able to score deals from their favorite Franklin small businesses, interact with characters from the beloved book, A Christmas Carol, and taste delicious treats during the event. There were handbells ringing, courtesy of Franklin United Methodist Church, and Christmas caroling from the American Caroling Company.

One of the busiest attractions was story time in the Victorian Village, where kids and adults, alike, were able to listen to holiday stories read by Santa.

The festival closed early Saturday due to a tornado warning and severe weather in Middle Tennessee but opened early at 9 a.m. Sunday to sunshine.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Franklin Dickens of a Christmas Festival brings joy in 38th year