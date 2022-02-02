Franklinton man identified as victim who was fatally shot, found in burned-out pickup truck

Columbus police have identified a man whose body was found in January inside a burning pickup truck in Franklinton.

Raymond Morris, 38, of Franklinton, was found around 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the back seat of a burned out pickup truck on the 100 block of Yale Avenue.

An autopsy by the Franklin County Coroner's office confirmed Morris' identity through dental records. The autopsy determined that Morris died of a gunshot wound before the vehicle was apparently set afire.

According to his obituary, Morris had recently purchased land and planned to build a home.

"Raymond had a smile and personality that brought happiness and laughter to others," his family wrote.

Morris is survived by his mother, a daughter and two brothers, as well as an extended family.

Police have not identified any suspects or motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

