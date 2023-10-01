Franklinton woman turns herself in on murder charge in Sept. 25 North Linden stabbing death

Columbus police have arrested a suspect in a Monday stabbing death of a 39-year-old man in North Linden.

Shunta Hodges, 34, of Franklinton, turned herself in Saturday to police on suspicion of murder, according to police.

Hodges faces a murder charge in Franklin County Municipal Court, where she is expected to appear Monday for an arraignment, according to online court records.

Officers responded about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue. There they found Joseph Higgins, 39, suffering from a stab wound.

Higgins was taken to a local hospital, where he died at 10:41 p.m.

Dispatch reporter Sheridan Hendrix contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus North Linden stabbing death: Suspect turns herself in