Franklinville chiropractor, wife die hours apart in murder-suicide, police say

FRANKLIN - A local chiropractor fatally stabbed his wife, then shot himself to death after driving away from their home, authorities say.

John Kolonich, 46, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle that veered off a Franklin Township road and into a residential backyard around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers who responded to the scene received information that his wife, 42-year-old Melissa Kolonich, was dead inside the couple's home on nearby Florawood Court in Franklinville.

A Facebook post from Melissa Kolonich expressed birthday wishes on May 12 to John Kolonich, the operator of Enhanced Chiropractic in Franklinville. That matches the date of birth given for the husband by the prosecutor's office.

More: Durr rejects 'Islamophobia and all forms of hate' after meeting with Muslims

More: Custom-framing firm looks to hire up to 150 workers in Moorestown

"Happy birthday to this amazing guy!" said Melissa Kolonich's Facebook message, which appeared with a photo of a smiling couple and a girl in front of a Christmas tree.

The post noted the child and Melissa Kolonich, who has worked as a real estate agent, "love and appreciate you everyday."

Property records show the Kolonichs purchased their 3,800-square-foot home in 2012.

John Kolonich, who founded his practice in 2004, also was known for his support of veterans and the law enforcement community. His Facebook page notes multiple fund-raising efforts for Franklin officers taking part in the annual Police Unity Tour.

Calls to the chiropractor's Delsea Drive office were not answered Friday.

An investigation determined John Kolonich fatally stabbed his wife during Thursday's early-morning hours, according to an account from the prosecutor's office.

He was traveling southbound on Franklinville-Williamstown Road, when his vehicle left the road and entered the backyard of a Sandra Way home.

Story continues

"After John Kolonich crashed his vehicle, he committed suicide while still inside the vehicle, using a rifle he had in his possession," the account said.

An autopsy determined the manner of death was homicide for Melissa Kolonich and suicide for her husband, the prosecutor's office added.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Christopher Popper at 856-3384-5593, or Franklin Police Detective Alex Fragoso at 856-694-1415.

Information can also be e-mailed to tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Franklinville NJ: Chiropractor, wife die hours apart in murder-suicide