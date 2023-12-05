Frank's Supply Co. to build Santa Fe store

Dec. 4—Frank's Supply Co. is coming to Santa Fe.

The Albuquerque-based company already has most of New Mexico covered with construction and industrial equipment and tool stores. Now, it plans to build a 10,000-square-foot store at 7600 Baca Lane off Airport Road, across from Tractor Supply Co.

Majority owner Melissa Deaver-Rivera expects to start construction in late 2024 or early 2025, but she and her son Danny, the company vice president, don't have a sense of when the store might open.

Frank's Supply, which has remained in the same family since the beginning, was started in Albuquerque in 1953 by Deaver-Rivera's grandfather, with expansions to Farmington in the 1960s or '70s, Hobbs in the 1980s, Los Alamos 23 years ago and El Paso about a decade ago, Deaver-Rivera said. The new store will simplify serving customers in Santa Fe and areas to the east.

"This completes our footprint in New Mexico," said Danny Rivera, a fourth-generation co-owner of Frank's Supply. "We have to serve Santa Fe, Las Vegas [N.M.] and Raton from Albuquerque. We can charge less for deliveries than from Albuquerque. We send a lot of trucks to Las Vegas and Raton."

A Santa Fe store only popped onto the Frank's Supply radar following the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in 2022.

"We were [supplying] a lot of fire remediation in Las Vegas," Rivera said. "We had a significant number of trucks that had to go to Las Vegas from Albuquerque."

The Los Alamos store principally supplies Los Alamos National Laboratory. Other Frank's Supply stores are major suppliers of tools and equipment to Sandia National Laboratories, the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad, the Urenco USA enriched uranium products producer in Eunice, and numerous contractors, subcontractors and municipal entities.

"We'd like to think with every job site there is a piece of ours," Rivera said.

Frank's Supply sells, rents and services equipment and tools varying from hand tools and huge loaders to boom lifts, rotary hammers and 50,000-pound excavators.

Sales are largely to contractors and subcontractors, while many rentals are to residential customers.