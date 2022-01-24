Frankton man charged with five felony counts of child molesting

Jan. 24—ANDERSON — A Frankton man has been charged with five Level 1 felony counts of child molesting.

Christopher R. Bryan, 41, was arrested Saturday by a Madison County Sheriff's Department investigator for performing numerous sex acts with two girls under the age of 14.

The incidents were reported by their mother to Marion police, and the reports were then turned over to the sheriff's department.

According to the charging information, the events took place between July 1, 2014, and Jan. 1, 2020, in both Anderson and Frankton.

The probable cause affidavit states the two girls, both under the age of 14, said during Kids Talk interviews that Bryan fondled them and had them perform sex acts on him.

During an interview with Detective Brad Oster, Bryan confirmed many of the events described by the two girls before and after the incidents were said to have taken place.

He denied fondling their genitals, but admitted to providing the girls with marijuana and alcohol, according to the affidavit, and admitted to masturbating in the living room where one of the girls could see him.

Bryan is facing the following charges: Five counts of Level 1 child molesting; a Level 4 count of child molesting; Level 6 felony counts of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Bond was set at $35,000.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.