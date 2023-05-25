Frankton man pleads guilty to 2020 rape

May 25—ANDERSON — A 21-year-old Frankton man has entered guilty pleas to felony charges of rape and domestic battery.

Gavin L. Carr was arrested in January 2020 after being accused of beating a woman with a wallet chain and then forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

Carr entered the guilty pleas Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 to the two felony charges and a misdemeanor charge of interference with the reporting of a crime.

As part of a plea agreement reached with deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp the state will dismiss a charge of escape.

Judge Andrew Hopper set sentencing for June 14.

According to an affidavit of probable cause by Caleb Gibson with the Frankton Police Department, a woman called 911 from a neighbor's home and said Carr attacked her and took her phone.

The woman had injuries to her head, arms, hands and legs and was taken to Community Hospital to be treated for her injuries and for a sexual assault exam, according to the affidavit.

She told police Carr has been abusive toward her for several months and he struck her several times with a wallet chain and hit her with a closed fist.

Gibson noted that some of the woman's injuries were in the shape of a chain and the skin was broken and bleeding.

While at the hospital, the woman told a nurse Carr has sat on her chest and refused to allow her to get up. The woman also told authorities Carr forced her to perform oral sex or he would severely beat her.

Carr denied the allegations when questioned by police, according to the affidavit.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.