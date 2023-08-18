Frankton man sentenced to 12 years for child molesting

Aug. 18—ANDERSON — A Frankton man has been sentenced to serve 12 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of child molesting.

Gary Lee Hamby, 65, was convicted in July by a Madison Circuit Court Division 3 jury. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on a higher-level felony count of child molesting.

A new trial date on that charge has not been set.

Judge Andrew Hopper on Wednesday sentenced Hamby to six years to be served consecutively on the two felony child molesting convictions.

Hopper also found Hamby to be a sexual or violent predator and ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.

The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutors Dan Kopp and Donna Duncan.

In an affidavit of probable cause by Jason Callaway of the Indiana State Police, Hamby is accused of repeated encounters with three children.

