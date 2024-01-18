Frankton man sentenced to 2 years in prison

Jan. 18—Editor's note: This story has been modified from its original version to reflect the rape charge was dismissed and that the sentencing is for a separate case.

ANDERSON — A Frankton teenager has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor.

Madison Circuit Court Division 3 Judge Andrew Hopper sentenced Colt A. Baldwin, 19, Wednesday to three years with two years to be served and one year on probation.

Deputy prosecutor Dan Kopp said Baldwin entered the plea of guilty through a plea agreement on Dec. 13, 2023.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Baldwin had communicated with a 15-year-old girl on social media and at one point met her in the parking lot during a basketball game at Lapel High School.

The incident occurred as they were talking in Baldwin's vehicle, the girl told investigators.

Baldwin, who was 18 at the time, was charged with Level 6 Felony Misconduct with a Minor.

Baldwin arrested in January 2022 on a felony charge of rape in a separate case, but that case was dismissed.

