Frankton teen charged with rape

Jan. 21—ANDERSON — A Frankton teenager has been arrested on a felony charge of rape.

Colt A. Baldwin, 17, was arrested Wednesday on a Level 3 felony charge of rape and is being detained at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

Because Baldwin is over the age of 16 and charged with a felony, state law requires he be charged as an adult.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the incident took place in October or November 2020.

The girl said she didn't come forward initially because Baldwin threatened her, but she eventually related what took place to her mother because she still felt threatened.

She told police she was at a party in Frankton when she received a Snapchat message from Baldwin asking her to meet him at his truck that was parked next to a barn, which close to the party.

The girl said Baldwin tried to make out with her, and she told him no.

She said Baldwin then forced her against the side of the truck and held her in a way that she couldn't move her arms. The girl told police she repeatedly told Baldwin to stop.

The girl told police she was able to free herself from Baldwin's grasp, and he told her she better not say anything or he would ruin her.

The girl said at one time she dated Baldwin, but they had not seen each other since the party, except for once at a gas station where he attempted to talk with her.

During an interview with police, Baldwin said his truck was parked near a fire pit with other vehicles and not by the barn.

Baldwin said he had problems with the girl and had seen her only in passing on the night of the party.

The owner of the property told investigators that he was positive that Baldwin's truck was parked next to the barn on the night of the party.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.