Frantic mom chases car after it was stolen with her baby inside

A was arrested Tuesday morning after he stole a car with a young child inside Monday, then ditched the car and ran away leaving the child inside, according to police.

Fort Lauderdale police said the child was unharmed in the back seat and quickly reunited with its mother.

The incident occurred Monday at a Chevron station located at 1095 West Sunrise Boulevard.

Surveillance video showed a man wearing a blue basketball jersey and dark pants enter a Chevron gas station while a woman who owned a Honda Accord was also inside the gas station, according to WPLG-Ch. 10.

The station, which identified the child as a 2-year-old girl, said the man walked out of the store and into the woman’s car. The woman tried to run after the car to no avail.

A 911 caller shared what happened with police.

“I just had a customer come in here to buy something and somebody literally jumped in her car and pulled out,” the caller said.

The Chevron employee said the suspect almost ran the woman over.

“He damn near ran her over,” she said, later adding the woman was trying to hold onto the car’s door.

The caller said another customer allowed the woman to get in his car and they gave chase, a version substantiated by police, who said a “good Samaritan,” identified by WPLG as Demerian Hudson, followed the stolen car.

The victim called 911 while she was in Hudson’s car. She attempted to give the 911 operator information about her car including its description and license plate but was too frantic.

“Ma’am, I need you to take a deep breath,” the 911 operator said. “I cannot understand you when you’re screaming.”

The woman calmed down briefly.

“I was at the gas station,” she said. “A guy took my car.”

Later in the call the woman exclaims, “I found my car!”

The woman said the man was running from the stolen car. In the meantime, the 911 operator was still trying to get her to calm down and warning her not to run after the suspect.

The woman briefly left the phone but could be heard in the background saying her baby was in the car and the suspect ran off.

The woman frantically exclaimed she couldn’t believe this was happening to her.

The suspect abandoned the car roughly one mile away in the 1700 block of NW 3rd Court, according to police, who set up a perimeter and searched the area but didn’t find anyone.

Hudson told WPLG the suspect was gone when he got to the stolen car. He said he saw the suspect run away with something in his hand.

“When we got to the car, the car seat was flipped over,” Hudson told the station. “The baby was under the car seat, crying.

“The only thing that matters is she got the kid back. That’s all that matters.”

Police said the suspect was identified from surveillance video. He could face additional charges. His name will be released when he’s booked into the Broward Main Jail.