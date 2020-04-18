How a frantic trek to a McDonald’s parking lot shows the scramble states are facing for coronavirus supplies

WASHINGTON – As the coronavirus crisis tore through the country last month, Illinois Comptroller Susan Mendoza knew she had to act quickly to clinch a deal for 1.5 million masks from China to protect healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

The vendor needed a $3 million check within hours and Mendoza was worried she might lose out to a Russian competitor who had offered cash for the masks.

So Mendoza’s aide, Ellen Andres, jumped in her car and sped down the expressway to meet the vendor in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Dwight, Ill. – 126 miles from Springfield, the state capital. After scanning the make and model of the vehicles, Andres found her contact and handed over the check.

"You feel like you have a gun up against your head and if you don't get it done, you're going to lose one and a half million masks," Mendoza recalled. "You feel like you're doing some kind of sketchy drug deal but you're really working hard to try to save people's lives."

The transaction underscores the challenges states have been facing to obtain masks, gloves and other protective gear for healthcare workers as they also try to get their hands on ventilators and test kits. The process has led to tensions between President Donald Trump and governors such as Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York who have been urging the federal government to take the lead role in ordering equipment, a request Trump has rejected.

"Who would have ever thought that the state government, in order to acquire something that keeps people alive, somebody would have to speed down a highway and meet somebody at a McDonald's?" Pritzker said in an interview with USA TODAY.

"We not only have to outbid other states and other folks who are trying to acquire personal protective equipment by price, but we also have to move more quickly. It's about speed and price," Pritzker said.

With a national stockpile too depleted to fill the gap for widespread shortages of face masks, gloves, ventilators and other medical supplies, some states have taken extraordinary steps to procure the critical equipment. Trump has said governors should take the lead in obtaining supplies for their own states, with the federal government playing a "back-up" role.

Governors vs. Trump: At state coronavirus briefings, experts run the show

The strategy has pitted states against each other – and sometimes against the U.S. government – as they navigate a fierce global marketplace that Pritkzer has described as the "Wild West." Some governors have relied on personal connections to usher in shipments from abroad while others have chartered private jets to ensure that they are not outbid by other players – including potentially the federal government – while their orders are in transit.

Illinois chartered two flights to Shanghai through FedEx Trade Networks, each with a price tag of $888,275, to ferry millions of masks and gloves to back to the state.

llinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a press conference in Hall C Unit 1 of the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. More

But Illinois is hardly the only state forced to explore unconventional avenues. As Trump forges ahead with plans to reopen on the economy, health care workers are still struggling to keep up with the more than 671,400 cases in the U.S. – the most confirmed cases in any country, according to Johns Hopkins University data. COVID-19 has killed more than 33,200 Americans.

Governors have complained they're competing against the Federal Emergency Management Agency in a global bidding war that has thrown state budgets into disarray, with some supplies going for 10 times their normal price, according to Illinois Comptroller Mendoza. A ventilator, a breathing machine that can determine whether a COVID-19 patient lives or dies, has seen the typical price tag of $12,000 balloon to $65,000, Mendoza said.