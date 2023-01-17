Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.33

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.33 per share on the 10th of February. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.5%, which is below the average for the industry.

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.82 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.60. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.1% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.4% per year. Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

