Fraser and Neave's (SGX:F99) Dividend Will Be SGD0.035

Fraser and Neave, Limited (SGX:F99) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.035 per share on the 10th of February. This means that the annual payment will be 3.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Fraser and Neave Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Fraser and Neave was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 37.3% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 96%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.18 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.05. The dividend has fallen 72% over that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Earnings per share has been sinking by 37% over the last five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Fraser and Neave's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Fraser and Neave is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Fraser and Neave you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Is Fraser and Neave not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

