Fraser Olender Says He Called Camille Lamb and Ben Willoughby’s Break Up
Below Deck’s Chief Stew Fraser Olender brings his muttering to the Clubhouse when he’s asked to say the first thing that comes to mind when he sees his fellow yachties. He says Chef Anthony Icracane is incredible at what he does and he’s an amazing person to work with. When Barbara Pascual appears, Fraser reveals that he thinks she’s all attitude. Plus, Fraser says he was absolutely not surprised that Camille Lamb’s relationship with Ben Willoughby didn’t work out and he called the end of their relationship from day one.