Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (SGX:BUOU) Pays A 2.0% In Just 3

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (SGX:BUOU) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of November.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust's next dividend payment will be AU$0.025 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.074 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust has a trailing yield of 5.6% on the current share price of SGD1.25. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 91% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. That said, REITs are often required by law to distribute all of their earnings, and it's not unusual to see a REIT with a payout ratio around 100%. We wouldn't read too much into this. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 91% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

SGX:BUOU Historical Dividend Yield, August 2nd 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 3 years, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust has lifted its dividend by approximately 59% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.