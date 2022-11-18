Frasers Property (SGX:TQ5) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Frasers Property Limited (SGX:TQ5) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of SGD0.03 on the 10th of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.2%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Frasers Property's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. However, Frasers Property's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 68.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 33%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Frasers Property's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Frasers Property has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.048, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.03. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.1% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Frasers Property May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. Although it's important to note that Frasers Property's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. If Frasers Property is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Frasers Property's Dividend

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Frasers Property has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

