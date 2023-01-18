Frasers Property's (SGX:TQ5) Dividend Will Be Increased To SGD0.03

The board of Frasers Property Limited (SGX:TQ5) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of SGD0.03 on the 10th of February, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 3.2% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Frasers Property's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Frasers Property was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 68.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 32%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Frasers Property's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.048 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.03. This works out to be a decline of approximately 5.1% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Frasers Property May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Although it's important to note that Frasers Property's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. While EPS growth is quite low, Frasers Property has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Frasers Property (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

