Frasers Property's (SGX:TQ5) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Frasers Property Limited's (SGX:TQ5) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to SGD0.03 on 10th of February. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Frasers Property's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Frasers Property's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 68.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 32%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Frasers Property's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Frasers Property's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 9 years was SGD0.048 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.03. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.1% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Although it's important to note that Frasers Property's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. While EPS growth is quite low, Frasers Property has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On Frasers Property's Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Frasers Property (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

