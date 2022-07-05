‘Frasier’ star Kelsey Grammer says he ‘cried’ reading script for reboot’s first episode: 'I'm happy'

Kelsey Grammer is gearing up to become Dr. Frasier Crane again.

On Monday, the actor appeared on "The Talk" and gave viewers a sneak peek of what’s to come from the reboot on Paramount+.

"We’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of ‘Frasier’ and it looks pretty good," the 67-year-old told host Akbar Gbajabiamila. "I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so you know, I’m happy."

The Emmy winner said the key ingredient for the reboot is "actually Frasier."

FOX NATION TO DEBUT NEW AMERICAN HISTORY SERIES HOSTED BY KELSEY GRAMMER

"Honestly, it was always called that, so it’s me," he joked. "The key is me, or I am the key."

Grammer noted that production on the series is expected to begin in the fall.

"There have been some conversations about [starting in] maybe October, maybe a little later," said Grammer. "There are a couple of other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple of other projects that look like they are going to shoot first."

In February 2021, the streaming service announced that Grammer would be reprising his famous role.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kelsey Grammer filming the last episode of "Frasier" titled "Goodnight, Seattle." NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

"Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I'd like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world," Grammer said in a statement at the time. "I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

The star famously played radio psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane, who moved back from Boston to his hometown of Seattle, where he lives with his father (John Mahoney). The sitcom aired from 1993 until 2004.

The "Cheers" spinoff, which ran for 11 seasons, won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in each of its first five seasons and finished its run with 37 Emmy Awards overall, including four for Grammer’s role, Deadline.com reported.

Grammer first played the character in 1984 when he was introduced on "Cheers" as a love interest to Diane Chambers (Shelley Long). He also made special appearances on "Wings," a series produced and created by "Cheers" veterans that aired from 1990 to 1997.

Story continues

KELSEY GRAMMER TALKS FINDING JOY AS A FATHER AFTER PERSONAL TRAGEDIES

Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce hold their Emmys for "Frasier" at the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Kim Kulish/AFP via Getty Images

"He’s going to move," Grammer told Fox News Digital in 2021 about what fans can expect from Dr. Crane this time around. "He’s going to end up in a different place in the end… and he’s going to start what he thinks is one life and it turns into another. I think of him as George Bailey now from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ He’s about to go travel the world.

"He wants to go see the world and something happens… that pulls him back and he has to live a completely different life than the way he planned," he continued. "But as a result, he ends up with love and emotional riches, and just a life that is so extraordinary. And I think that’s Frasier’s story."

It was previously reported that Grammer has reached out to the show's original co-stars, including David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin, among others. The actor said he was feeling optimistic about their return.

"I think they’re a little bit nervous about it, but I think they’re also really willing," said Grammer. "I think they’re really interested in seeing where we’re going to go. We’ll see, you know what I mean? You never know. One of them or two might say, ‘Oh my God no, we can’t. We just can’t.’ But I don’t think so. I think they’ll see the wisdom of giving it a try."

'FRASIER'S’ JOHN MAHONEY TALKS ABOUT BEATING CANCER TWICE IN ONE OF HIS FINAL INTERVIEWS BEFORE HIS DEATH

John Mahoney, seen with Kelsey Grammer in an episode of "Frasier," passed away in 2018 at age 77. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

But there’s one figure who will be missed. Mahoney, the TV patriarch, passed away in 2018 at age 77.

"John was a remarkably fun guy," Grammer reflected. "He was always kind and sweet and lovely. But the ironic thing about him – when I was directing him once in the show, I said, ‘John, let’s put the dog [Eddie] in your lap.’ And he says, ‘No, no.’ I said, ‘What’s going on?’ ‘He always bites me. He always growls at me. He scares me and I don’t like it.’ So I thought, ‘Oh, this is weird, I had no idea.’ So they had to put a little sardine oil on his hands so the dog would lick something instead of trying to growl at him or bite him. This love for Eddie that existed [in the show] really wasn’t real. It was just an on-camera love. They fought each other, and he was really funny about his relationship with the dog."

"… Every time I spoke to him, we just had a great time," Grammer shared. "We spent time in New York together off-screen, and I saw him in Chicago and I saw him in Ireland once. He was just a wonderful guy."