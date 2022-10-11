A frat party chant raises concern about culture. Resources available at UM

A University of Miami fraternity was disbanded due to explicit chanting at a party, reigniting discussions about rape culture on college campuses.

It’s not known if any sexual assaults are linked to the party.

But sexual violence is pervasive — and underreported — on college campuses. College women ages 18-24 are three times more likely to be assaulted yet only 20% report their assaults, according to data from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

Here are the resources available on campus:

Can I report an off-campus incident?

UM’s sexual misconduct policy applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors. The procedures for investigation varies depending on the status of the person accused of sexual misconduct or assault.

This means that anyone affiliated with UM could be investigated for sexual misconduct, regardless of where the incident took place.

You can report sexual misconduct through UM’s Title IX office online or in-person at Gables One Tower, Suite 100. Title IX offices investigate sex-based discrimination and violence reported at universities. You can also reach out to an area deputy Title IX coordinator.

All university employees — even student employees — are required to report sexual misconduct, assault and abuse.

Can I report an incident?

To report an on-campus assault, call UM Public Safety at 305-284-6666 or through any blue light phone on campus.

UM Police, who are also members of the Coral Gables Police Department, will respond to the call. The department will try to accommodate requests for female officers.

How can I report to police?

Contacting police is a frightening but important step when reporting assault, especially if you’re considering seeking legal action.

You can contact police at 305-284-6666 for the Coral Gables campus, 305-710-7991 for the Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science, and 305-243-6000 for the medical campus.

If you decide that you don’t want to report an assault to police, you can still contact the Dean of Students Office at 305-284-5353.

How can I get an examination?

UM’s Student Health Service can’t perform sexual assault examinations to collect evidence. Students are urged to get an examination within 72 hours of the assault at the Roxcy Bolton Rape Treatment Center, 1611 NW 12th Ave. in Miami. The center is labout 25 minutes from the UM campus.

The exam treats injuries, prevents pregnancy and collects evidence. The evidence won’t be used unless you choose to pursue legal action.

For more information, call the center at 305-585-5185 or Jackson Memorial Hospital’s sexual assault hotline at 305-585-RAPE (7273).

Are UM counseling services available?

UM’s Counseling Center provides free, same-day counseling after a sexual assault. The confidential sessions can be brief or ongoing, depending on what a person decides.

Call 305-285-5511 for an appointment. Additional resources are available on the center’s website.

How else does the university give support?

After a report is made, the university may extend deadlines, make other course-related adjustments and modify work or class schedules.

The university may also provide campus escort services, limit contact between the victim and accused, and increase monitoring of areas of campus.