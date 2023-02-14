Fraternal Order of Police holds private service for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski

Fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski will be laid to rest Tuesday.

But before that happens, his law enforcement brothers and sisters got the chance to say goodbye in a private Fraternal Order of Police service Monday night.

“Having worked for the city of McKeesport, it’s very emotional,” said Glenn Lynn, a retired McKeesport Police Lieutenant. “[Sluganski] was an amazing young man, who showed nothing but respect.”

Lynn is also the Commander of the White Oak American Legion.

He helped organize three bus loads full of former McKeesport officers, leaving from the American Legion, to attend Monday’s FOP service at Slater Funeral Home in Brentwood.

“All the officers pay their final respects to one of their fallen comrades. And prayers are said over the fallen officer and respect is shown to the family. It’s a very nice ceremony and shows that he was cared for. He’s a brother and he will not be forgotten,” explained Mark Holtzman, a Ret. Deputy McKeesport Police Chief.

As current and retired McKeesport officers gathered, former Chief Tom Brletic offered some insight into how the department will move forward in the wake of tragedy.

“It’s going to take time to do that,” he said. “As I’ve told a number of the younger officers, they’ve got to stay focused and just try to move on from here.”

Officer Sluganski’s funeral Mass will take place Tuesday at noon at St. Albert the Great church.

You can watch the funeral service live on Channel 11.

