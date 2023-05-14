Fraternity brothers rushed to help UGA student crushed by tree, mother says

A University of Georgia student is still recovering after she was hit by a tree on campus last week.

UGA officials told Channel 2 Action News that a thunderstorm was moving through campus with winds up to 64 mph on Monday.

At that time, UGA student Mia Corte was walking through East Campus at Field Street when an uprooted tree hit her.

Corte was taken to a local hospital, where she is in critical condition. Corte sustained serious injuries to the head and body, according to her mother.

On Sunday, Corte’s mother shared details of the scary incident with Channel 2 Action News.

Corte was trapped under the tree and brush for 15 to 20 minutes before she was taken to the hospital and was saved thanks to the help of several people.

Corte’s mother said the family is still trying to piece together everything that occurred during the incident, but they have pieced together some of the details.

A family who was in Athens celebrating their daughter’s graduation helped along with ‘a Calvary of 10-15 fraternity boys’ who helped lift branches so the EMTs could extract Corte.

Corte’s mother said the whole family was grateful to all of those who helped and said she has been receiving ‘amazing’ care at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

She will soon be released from that hospital to continue her care in Chattanooga.

