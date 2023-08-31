Fraud charges filed against Fayette couple

Aug. 30—A lengthy investigation has resulted in multiple felony charges being lodged against a Fayette County couple.

According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Teddy Phillips, 41, and Brandy Phillips, 36, both of Fayetteville, were charged with the felony offenses of fraudulent schemes (four counts each), felony conspiracy (four counts each) and child abuse.

According to the release, the Phillipses were arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate and each posted a $35,000 bond and will await further court proceedings.

Fridley said that the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective's Bureau initiated an investigation on March 6 into a possible fraud complaint. The detectives' investigation led to the discovery that the Fayetteville couple had made a fraudulent claim that their child had cancer and, in so doing, they obtained about $20,000 from various organizations intended for the child's treatment.

The most notable victims of the fraud were Fayetteville Baptist Church, Izzy's Walk Fundraiser, the IronPigs MC and the Fayetteville Women's Club, the release noted.

The acts occurred between December 2021 and March 2023.

