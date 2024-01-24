Fraud probe leads to detention officer arrest

Jan. 23—GUILFORD COUNTY — A detention officer with the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro has been arrested and fired after a fraud investigation by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office dating from last month.

Brandon Tyrese Richardson was charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses, the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

Sheriff Danny Rogers said only that an investigation was started Dec. 20 within the department. Richardson turned himself in, was served with his criminal charge and was released by a magistrate on a written promise to appear.

A sheriff's office public information officer told The High Point Enterprise that details what Richardson is accused of having done aren't being released now because the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information contact the detective's office at 336-641-2799 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.