Fraud suspect in custody facing charges in other counties, Florida

May 5—A Chilean woman in the Glynn County Detention Center is set to get a tour of county jails in Georgia and Florida after Glynn County arrest warrants claim she worked with two other women to steal debit and credit cards and racked up nearly $14,000 in fraudulent charges.

Saloma Aracelly Jara-Madriaza, 23, is wanted on similar charges in other Georgia counties and three Florida counties, Glynn County Undersheriff Mario Morales said.

She was booked May 2 in Glynn County Detention Center on 24 counts of financial transaction card fraud, five counts of financial transaction card theft and two theft by taking charges. Her bond is set at more than $70,000, but she will not be bonding out because of her warrants in other jurisdictions and because Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on her, Morales said.

She is also listed in Glynn County Jail Records as a fugitive from justice.

Jara-Madriaza was brought to Glynn County after being arrested in Fulton County following a traffic stop during which local law enforcement there saw her warrants out of Glynn County, Morales said.

Jara-Madriaza is accused in Glynn County of pulling off the same scheme for which she was recently arrested and served time in prison in North Carolina.

Glynn County detectives allege in arrest warrants that she, along with two women, distracted at least three other female shoppers at Publix and Home Goods and stole purses or wallets that contained debit and credit cards. They then used the cards at Wal-Mart and Target to purchase pre-loaded debit cards, iPads and iPad accessories, and Apple Watches, according to the warrants.

At times they would throw in a Pepsi, bottled water or clothes with their purchases as well, according to the warrants.

The thefts and the fraud occurred in 2022 on April 24, April 28 and July 28, according to the warrants.

In all, they spent more than $13,800 with the stolen cards in Glynn County, according to the warrants. Some wallets and purses they stole also had cash in them, the warrants say.

Jara-Madriaza was released on parole March 30 from a North Carolina prison where she served nearly two months for a conviction on similar charges out of Lincoln County, North Carolina.

A news report by WCCB Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 8, 2022, lists Jara-Madriaza as one of three women arrested in Lincoln County for executing the same scheme and at the same stores in Denver, North Carolina. Lincoln County deputies were called to a Publix in Denver after a woman told officers her purse was stolen while she was distracted by another woman, the report said, citing a news release from the local sheriff's office.

The women later returned to the store and were confronted by a manager before fleeing on foot and leaving a running Hyundai Sonata behind. They were arrested after a short foot chase.

Deputies said in the report they found around 300 gift cards with an estimated total value of $200,000 in the vehicle. Deputies also said they found several Western Union receipts that showed large amounts of money had been wired to Chile, the WCCB Charlotte report said.

Deputies in Lincoln County also said at the time that three men were with the women and that their investigation revealed all were part of a South America theft group.

The groups are reported to be networks of people from Chile and Columbia who come to the U.S. as tourists to steal from people and burglarize homes before returning to their native land.

Their activities have been investigated by authorities and reported by news outlets across the country in California, Indiana, Texas and North Carolina, among others.

The Glynn County warrants also said that a woman named Nathalie Covarrubias was involved with the scheme. She has not been arrested to Morales' knowledge.

After Glynn County, Jara-Madriaza will be taken to Lowndes County, and then to Clay County, Flagler County and Broward County in Florida where warrants have been issued for her arrest on similar charges.