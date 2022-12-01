Fraud suspects nabbed after brief police chase on Albain Road

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

Two men suspected of being involved in a credit card fraud scheme were arrested Wednesday following a police brief chase.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported Detective Ken Dodds was conducting an undercover operation around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of W. Albain Road in Monroe Township related to unauthorized purchases with a credit card involving a snow blower.

While conducting the operation, Dodds observed a GMC Acadia SUV occupied by two males enter the driveway of the targeted residence. The men exited the vehicle, loaded the stolen snow blower into the vehicle and left the residence.

Dodds, along with Detective Robert Blair and Deputy Alec Preadmore from the Uniformed Services Division, attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle when the driver led Preadmore and detectives on a short pursuit.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped in the parking lot of the Speedway Gas Station on S. Dixie Hwy. near Dunbar Road. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody and the snow blower was recovered.

The names of the driver and passenger are being withheld pending formal arraignment in First District Court on charges of fleeing and eluding and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (734) 240-7530.

