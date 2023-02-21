Fraudster who killed elderly woman had previous conviction for voyeurism

Norma Girolami - Metropolitan Police

A fraudster who killed an elderly woman after meeting her at a leisure centre had a previous conviction for voyeurism at a swimming pool, it has emerged.

Serkan Kaygusuz, 42, conned and cajoled 70-year-old Norma Girolami out of her money before killing her and hiding her body in a grave.

He has been found guilty of her murder and will be sentenced on Wednesday.

The jury was not told that Kaygusuz had a previous conviction of voyeurism for taking photographs of women at a swimming pool.

Kaygusuz attracted Ms Girolami’s attention when he flirted with her in the hot tub of a swimming baths in Archway, north London, in 2017.

While their sexual relationship was short-lived, he went on to make increasing demands for cash, totalling about £300,000.

It is understood the defendant, a former supermarket worker who claimed unemployment benefits and lived with his parents, spent the money on a lifestyle well beyond his means.

He had a £20,000 car, bought designer clothes, and went on a trip to Turkey for a hair transplant while hoarding about £120,000 in the bank.

Kaygusuz - Metropolitan Police

When Ms Giromali turned off the “money tap” in May 2021, he plotted to take what remained of her assets by killing her, the Old Bailey was told.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said: “By August, the defendant must have realised that his comfortable parasitic lifestyle was not going to continue: he was simply not going to get any more out of Ms Girolami. At least not whilst she was alive.”

Before carrying out the murder, the defendant made a series of “sinister searches” online for garden tools, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, “deed for property transfer” and “will and testament”.

He also bought rope, a “soft ball full mesh mouth plug with adjustable belt” which can be used to restrain a person, handcuffs, gloves, plastic overalls and tape on Amazon.

Ms Ledward told jurors: “They can only have had one purpose when acquired by the defendant – to restrain and kill Norma Girolami, to conceal her remains by burying them, and ensuring the defendant did not get dirty and acquire any forensic traces in the process.”

Story continues

On August 19 2021, Ms Girolami travelled from her home in Highgate, north London, for a day out at Leigh-on-Sea, in Essex.

Upon her return, the defendant went to her flat and killed her.

Following her disappearance, Kaygusuz pretended to her friends that she was alive and well while systematically draining her bank accounts and applying for loans of £60,000 in her name.

Cause of death ‘unascertained’

About 15 months after she went missing, Ms Girolami’s remains were found hidden “in plain sight” in a grave in St Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church in Barnet.

A post-mortem examination found she had suffered blunt force injuries to the chest, rib fractures and bruising consistent with “third-party assault” although the cause of death was “unascertained”.

Giving evidence in the trial, Ms Giromali’s close friend Linda Crystallis described her as a gregarious, fun-loving, and kind but overly generous woman, who had suffered in abusive relationships in the past.

The defendant, who declined to give evidence, admitted taking her money and items of jewellery which were recovered from his girlfriend’s home.

He also pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by concealing and burying her body but denied murder.

The jury deliberated for just half an hour before finding divorcee Kaygusuz, of Crouch End, north London, guilty.