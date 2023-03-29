Fraudster wore ‘large hairpiece’ disguise to sit other people’s theory tests, court hears

Olajumoke Ajadi - Central News

A fraudster wore a “large hairpiece” to disguise herself as she sat “dozens” of other people’s theory tests, a court heard.

Olajumoke Ajadi, 40, is charged with a total of eight counts of fraud by false representation - but police believe she has probably sat dozens of fake exams.

She attended theory test centres across London and the South East including Tunbridge Wells, Southend and North Finchley.

Ajadi was arrested as she sat a test in Southwark after an image of her was circulated.

Prosecutor Stephen Thomas referred to one occasion where she attended Sidcup test centre wearing a large hairpiece.

“This looks particularly interesting. On this occasion she was wearing a wig,” he told City of London magistrates’ court.

“The prosecution puts this case at high culpability, given the sophisticated nature of the offence and planning, particularly bearing in mind the wig.

“This was a fraudulent act over a sustained period of time.”

Ajadi indicated a guilty plea to all eight charges of fraud by false representation.

The court heard that she could receive an 18-month custodial sentence.

Magistrate Karen Forster told Ajadi: “It is a possible 18-month custodial sentence. That exceeds the powers of this court.”

The fraudster will be notified as to when she should appear at a Crown Court, which is expected to be at Inner London Crown Court.

Ajadi was released on conditional bail. She must sleep and live at her address in Grosvenor Crescent, Dartford, Kent.