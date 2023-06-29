How fraudsters can pose as your bank for just £7.50

Criminal gangs are able to assume the identity of Britain’s biggest banks when sending scam texts for as little as £7.50, despite a crackdown on SMS fraud.

Fraudsters can sign up to legal websites and apps which hide their numbers in scam text messages and adopt the name of a big bank or other trusted organisations.

Criminals are able to spoof the identity of banks in this way, spending just £7.50 for 50 text messages that show up in inboxes carrying the name of trusted brands, experts have warned.

To the recipient, it will look as though the text is coming from their bank and appear in the same text message chain as authentic texts.

It comes despite the Government’s new fraud strategy outlined last month, which praised the telecoms industry for its voluntary efforts to filter out scam texts. However tests carried out by cyber security firms showed many scam messages are still not being blocked.

The Government’s fraud tsar said text message filtering needed to be strengthened, while experts called on banks to do more.

Anthony Browne, the Prime Minister’s new anti-fraud champion, said the research showed that text message filtering “clearly needs to become a lot more robust”.

He said: “That shouldn’t be happening. We do need to do more about spoofing.”

Barclays, Santander, NatWest, HSBC, TSB, Nationwide and Lloyds were accused of failing to protect their customers by using text messages as part of their security measures, despite how easily they can be manipulated by scammers.

Richard De Vere, of security experts The AntiSocial Engineer, claimed banks were aware SMS-based security is

“flawed” but “continue to use it”.

He said: “Consumers need to stop using text messages, but that would be quite easy if corporations didn’t use them in the first place.

“They can’t continue to use these broken mediums knowing they’re broken and then take a step back when there are victims of frauds.”

Richard Emery, a fraud investigation firm 4Keys, called on Ofcom, the regulator, to impose rules on telecoms companies to ensure that scam texts that impersonate banks and other trusted organisations are blocked.

Currently, mobile operators police themselves via a voluntary agreement and Ofcom is not involved.

Mr Emery said: “Voluntary agreements that require investment rarely work.”

According to the mobile industry, there are more than 130 bank and government brands protected by its initiative, known as “SMS PhishGuard”, but the names on the list are not disclosed.

Last month the Home Secretary pledged to crack down on text scammers, saying spies would be brought in to track them down.

As part of its fraud strategy the Government will also ban so-called “sim farms” – devices that can be loaded with hundreds of sim cards to send out thousands of scam texts simultaneously.

The use of mass texting services will be reviewed in an attempt to prevent the technology from helping criminals.

Barclays said it advised its customers to never reveal personal information, while NatWest said it worked closely with regulators to ensure its phone numbers are “robustly protected”.

HSBC said protecting its customers was an “absolute priority” but added “number spoofing is an issue that provides a significant risk to consumers and needs a cross-industry approach, including telcos, mobile network operators, internet service providers and social media firms, to tackle this issue”.

Santander said it was part of an industry initiative set up to prevent number spoofing.

TSB declined to comment. Nationwide and Lloyds did not respond to a request for comment.

