'A fraudulent candidacy:' Former House Speaker Paul Ryan calls on George Santos to resign

The chorus of prominent Republicans calling on freshman Rep. George Santos to resign keeps rising with former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., joining the list.

"This isn't an embellished candidacy. It's a fraudulent candidacy. He hoaxed his voters. So, of course he should step down," Ryan told CNN's Jake Tapper Thursday. "He doesn't strike me as an honorable person, though."

Ryan is the latest Republican calling for Santos' resignation, adding his name to a list which includes, U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, who chairs the New York State Republican Committee, and a group of Republican leaders from Nassau County which Santos partly represents.

At least seven other GOP House members besides Langworthy have also called for Santos to step down.

They are: Ohio Rep. Max Miller, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace and New York Reps. Marcus Molinaro, Nick LaLota, Rep. Michael Lawler, Brandon WIlliams and Anthony D'Esposito.

New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kasser also called for Santos to resign in a statement released Wednesday, stating that the freshman's lies "morally disqualifies" him from serving in office.

Santos adamant he will serve his term

Santos has faced mounting pressure to resign in recent weeks, following revelations uncovered by The New York Times in December that he lied about his background and resume while running for office. However, the freshman has vowed to serve out his two-year term.

"I came here to serve the people, not politicians and party leaders and I'm going to do just that," Santos told Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Thursday on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast. Gaetz was filling in for Bannon, a former Trump White House strategist.

FILE - Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, accompanied by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 4, 2016.

What's Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying about Santos amid the rising pressure?

Despite the growing numbers of Republicans calling for the New York lawmaker to step down, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has remained unswayed as he still plans to allow Santos to serve on House committees.

"The voters have elected George Santos. If there is a concern, he will go through ethics (committee)," McCarthy said during a press conference Thursday. "If there is something that is found, he will be dealt with in that manner but they have a voice in this process.”

The removal of Santos might further erode the GOP's razor-thin majority in the House as Democrats could flip the competitive New York district, which spans northeastern Queens and part of Long Island's North Shore in a special election.

Over the tumultuous House Speaker election spanning four-days earlier this month, Santos remained steadfast in his support for McCarthy. He voted for the California Republican on each of the 15 ballots, helping him win the speakership by a razor-thin margin.

