Fraudulent checks and other reports
May 9—Deputies received a report of fraudulent checks at 11:28 a.m. Monday from a resident on 230th Street.
Hit-and-run reported
Police received a report of a hit-and-run at 9:22 a.m. Monday in the back of 719 Marshall St. The incident was believed to have occurred Thursday evening or Friday morning.
Building broken into
A building was reported broken into at 1:22 p.m. Monday at 1307 S. Broadway.
Identity theft reported
Police received a report at 2:08 p.m. Monday of identity theft of an Albert Lea resident.
Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct
Police cited a juvenile for disorderly conduct at 3:17 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
1 cited for assault
Police cited Jayne Irene Stout, 49, for fifth-degree assault after a report of an assault at 9:51 p.m. Monday at 333 E. Third St.
Assault reported
Police received a report of a person who had been assaulted by a male at 10:45 p.m. Monday on East William Street. The person who was assaulted said the male took off in a white vehicle.