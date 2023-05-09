Fraudulent checks and other reports

May 9—Deputies received a report of fraudulent checks at 11:28 a.m. Monday from a resident on 230th Street.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run at 9:22 a.m. Monday in the back of 719 Marshall St. The incident was believed to have occurred Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Building broken into

A building was reported broken into at 1:22 p.m. Monday at 1307 S. Broadway.

Identity theft reported

Police received a report at 2:08 p.m. Monday of identity theft of an Albert Lea resident.

Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited a juvenile for disorderly conduct at 3:17 p.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 cited for assault

Police cited Jayne Irene Stout, 49, for fifth-degree assault after a report of an assault at 9:51 p.m. Monday at 333 E. Third St.

Assault reported

Police received a report of a person who had been assaulted by a male at 10:45 p.m. Monday on East William Street. The person who was assaulted said the male took off in a white vehicle.