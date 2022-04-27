Fraudulent tax debt letters claiming 'distraint warrant' are a scam, Randall County says

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is warning the public about a mail scam circulating in the area.

According to a news release, the scam is using letterhead, emblem and body text that look like authentic Randall County documents to gain trust and target individuals for personal information and money.

RCSO is warning citizens who receive this kind of notice or letter in the mail to be extra cautious.

"The scam letter is claiming that there is an Distraint Warrant for the person addressed and making a claim of a judgement of large amounts of money," the release states. "The scam letter is claiming that the 'Federal Tax Authorities' are seeking to garnish wages and bank accounts, property seizures, tax refunds and put property liens on the addressee.

"The letter has a phone number to call the Tax Resolution Unit. Do not call the number and engage with the person(s) answering. Randall County has no such unit or resolution agents.

"If the addressee would have contacted the 800 number on the letter, the scammer would likely speak aggressively seeking payment of the alleged debt. The scammer may seek other personal information, such as date of birth and social security number. Randall County officials will never ask for such information over the phone."

RCSO is encouraging individuals who get letters like this to look for the signs of a scam, including these red flags:

- No address on the letter head or on the return address of the envelope

- What taxing authority is collecting the outstanding tax debt

- The letter does not identify the actual tax owed.

- What is the tax period is the debt covering?

- Why is Randall County debt letter coming presorted from Sacrament, CA?

Distraint warrants are a legally enforceable means of ensuring payment of back property

taxes and liens from delinquent taxpayers, according to the release. "Distraint warrant" is not a term used by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts or Randall County Tax Assessors-Collectors in Texas.

Please notify or report any such letters to the Randall County Tax Assessors-Collectors online at https://www.randallcounty.gov/187/Tax-Office, or by email to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, stop.spoofing@cpa.texas.gov.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County Sheriff's Office warns of tax debt letter scam