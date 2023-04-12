Fraudulent unemployment claim and other reports

Apr. 12—Police received a report at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday that someone had attempted to file fraudulent unemployment benefits in another person's name on the 1500 block of Manor Avenue.

Purse reported stolen

A purse was reported stolen at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday at 603 Fountain St.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes, marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Vehicle reported damaged

A vehicle was reported damaged at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday at 201 N. Broadway. A male reportedly punched a vehicle leaving a dent behind in the side of the vehicle.

1 cited for misdemeanor theft

Police cited one for misdemeanor theft at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday at 211 W. Richway Drive.