Frawley sentenced to 60 years on murder charge

Dec. 3—ANDERSON — Austin Frawley declined to answer when asked what remorse he has shown since the 2019 shooting death of Michael Beard.

Frawley, 27, was convicted by a Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury on a charge of murder with a handgun enhancement.

Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Frawley to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on a murder charge and added five years for a handgun enhancement on Friday.

In pronouncing the sentence, Dudley said it was Frawley's plan to take the gun with him to Pendleton, where he then sat under a bridge until Beard was alone and shot him.

"There is a lack of remorse," Dudley said. "The ripple effects are permanent and long lasting."

Christina Beard-Smith, Beard's mother, testified that Frawley, without remorse, decided to take her son's life.

"Our lives have changed forever," she said. "My son was sleeping and shot by someone who was considered a friend.

"Everything I thought was changed," Beard-Smith added. "He was my best friend. I can't comprehend living on this earth without my son."

Beard's brother, Christopher, said the death of his brother has impacted his life for the past two years.

"I lost my only confidant, my brother," Christopher Beard said. "I've lost trust in people over the past two years. Michael made an impact on everyone he met in a positive way."

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said the shooting of Beard was a calculated murder.

Hanna said Frawley walked from Anderson to Pendleton knowing exactly what he was going to do on the morning Beard was shot.

"There are no regrets, no acceptance of responsibility," he said of Frawley.

Hanna said on the day Beard was killed, Frawley texted and called the family.

"That cruelty should be considered as an aggravator for sentencing," he said.

Defense attorney Thomas Godfrey asked Dudley to consider a recommendation to the Indiana Department of Correction that Frawley receive mental illness treatment.

"He did discuss mental health issues and a need for treatment at the time of his arrest," Godfrey said. "The drugs he took at the time altered his mental health."

At the time of the shooting, officers discovered Beard had a motion-activated surveillance system that saved video on a phone application inside his Pendleton home. Around 12:34 p.m., an event was recorded including a loud noise police described as a gunshot.

A man is then seen in the video footage running out of Beard's bedroom and past the video camera, according to the affidavit. Beard was found on his bed with a wound on the side of his head.

During the trial, an interview with police was shown to the jury in which Frawley said he walked from Anderson to Pendleton and waited for Beard's girlfriend to leave before entering the home.

In the interview, Frawley said he didn't remember shooting Beard and when shown the video of the shooting acknowledged it was him and that he felt no remorse.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.