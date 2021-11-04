Frawley told police he felt nothing in shooting death of Michael Beard

Nov. 4—ANDERSON — During two interviews with police, Austin Frawley contended he didn't remember shooting Michael Beard in 2019 and didn't feel any remorse.

Frawley, 27, Anderson, is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on charges of murder and a felony count of use of a firearm.

A video surveillance camera showed Frawley entering Beard's Pendleton home Oct. 18, 2019, and shooting him in the head.

Jurors were shown two police interviews of Frawley on Wednesday. The state is expected to rest its case Thursday, with the jury expected to begin deliberations.

At one point during an interview, Pendleton officer Steve Bertram shows Frawley a video of the shooting incident that was captured by a camera in Beard's home.

When the sound of a single gunshot is heard, there is no reaction by Frawley.

"I see it but don't recall it," Frawley states during the interview. "Obviously it was me. When I freak out, I have no thoughts of what's right or wrong."

The day before Beard was shot, Frawley's girlfriend told him to move out, and he discussed murder with his mother, who he claimed was providing him with crystal methamphetamine throughout the day.

At one point he told his mother that a friend had been shot.

"I just knew I shot him," Frawley tells Bertram. "I didn't feel anything."

"I felt betrayed," he said. "She was the love of my life. If they told me (about their relationship), it would have been fine. I would have carried on with my life."

Frawley said during the interview that there was a video of Beard singing in the shower about having sex with a woman three times before she will move in.

"It's not about his girlfriend," Frawley said.

At another point, Frawley said Beard does bad things to people.

"I know I did wrong," he said. "No one will have to deal with it again. I don't feel any remorse."

The first interview with Bertram took place immediately after Frawley was arrested while he is still seated in a patrol car.

Frawley states he threw the 9 mm automatic handgun away at the Irving Materials Inc. quarry on Ind. 67, just south of Interstate 69.

"I was trying to get my mental health under control," Frawley said. "Mike (Beard) was making me crazy."

In both interviews, Frawley said he believed that Beard was having a sexual relationship with Frawley's girlfriend.

He walked from Anderson to Pendleton and remembered walking into Beard's home.

"I was trying to talk myself out of it," Frawley said during the interview. "I don't remember anything else. When my anger kicks in, I black out."

Frawley told Bertram he blacked out and realized walking back to Anderson "what went down."

"I know I did something I shouldn't have."

In a strange twist, Frawley's mother, Nikki Justice, was subpoenaed to testify for the state.

Although she was in the courthouse, she fled, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest on a charge of contempt of court.

Cody Painter, a member of the Union Township dive team, testified that divers searched the IMI quarry pond three times and never found a weapon.

"I'm confident it was not at that location," he said.

The 9 mm handgun has never been found.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.