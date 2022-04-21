Frax, Terra-Backed 4pool Goes Live on Fantom Network, Attracts $31M

Motley Fool

The metaverse is rapidly expanding in every direction, embracing all kinds of well-known brands and challenging companies to find interesting ways to bring more virtual life into the real world. One company that was late to the game, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), has been trying to imply that it will be the future of the metaverse, despite being a rather late-comer to the scene. Although metaverse real estate has great potential, not every platform is going to make it.