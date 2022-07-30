Frayser shooting leaves 3 people injured, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left three people injured.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive just after 2 a.m. for a shooting.

At 2:06 am, MPD responded to a shooting in the the 2600 Blk of Woodcliff Dr. Two victims were located and xported to ROH in critical condition. A third victim arrived by private vehicle at ROH in critical condition. No suspect information. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/HOzggD7Twc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 30, 2022

Two people were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to a release, a third person was taken by private car to Regional One and is listed in critical condition.

There is no suspect information and if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

