Frayser shooting leaves man critically injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting in Frayser Monday night.
Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Corning Avenue after 8:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police say the suspects fled the scene in a gray Infiniti with drive-out tags. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
