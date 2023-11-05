Frayser shooting leaves man critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Frayser Sunday, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2231 Frayser Boulevard at 12:12 p.m. Police say a man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

