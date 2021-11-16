Frazer police warn residents to lock cars after multiple thefts in East Deer

Nov. 16—Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of committing multiple burglaries in the East Deer and Frazer area Sunday morning.

According to Frazer police, the suspect stole multiple items from unlocked vehicles beginning around 4:30 a.m.. He started on Bailies Run Road in East Deer and continued up Days Run Road to around the 800 block of Days Run.

The man was captured on surveillance cameras.

Police described the suspect as a white, tall and slender man. He was wearing a black beanie, a tan hoodie with a picture on the front, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Frazer police recommend that all residents lock and secure their homes and vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Frazer police at 724-274-4204.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .