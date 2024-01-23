Frazeyburg pastor found guilty of federal charges for role in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol

A Frazeyburg pastor has been found guilty of criminal charges in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for his actions in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

William Dunfee, 58, of Frazeysburg, Muskingum County, was found guilty Monday of two felony charges of obstruction of an official proceeding or aiding and abetting a civil disorder, and a misdemeanor charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's ofice in Washington.

Dunfee, who was not charged with entering the Capitol building during the failed attempt by President Trump supports to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24.

An Ohio pastor, William Dunfee, 58, of Frazeysburg, Muskingum County, was found guilty Monday in federal court in Washington of two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge for his role in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. This image of Dunfee, who is listed online as co-owner of a Coshocton building company and the pastor of the New Beginnings church in Warsaw, Coshocton County, was included in the U.S. Department of Justice's complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The pastor of the New Beginnings Ministry in Warsaw, Coshocton County, Dunfee was arrested in October 2022 and accused by federal prosecutors of twice pushing a metal barricade against Capitol Police officers and using a bullhorn to rally the crowd, based on video evidence entered into court evidence.

"The election has been stolen right out from underneath our noses and it is time for the American people to rise up. Rise up. Rise up," Dunfee is accused of saying over a bullhorn. "Today is the day in which it is that these elected officials realize that we are no longer playing games. That we are not sheeple."

Dunfee later announces over the bullhorn: "We will stand up for our country. We are standing up for our freedoms," according to video. "We are standing up for our president. And today is the day these elected officials, these senators and these congressmen, understand that we are not going to allow this to continue any longer.”

Not long after his latter proclamation, Dunfee is seen on video twice pushing a metal barricade up against the U.S. Capitol Police officers on two separate occasions, prosecutors said in court records. More videos and images show Dunfee continuing to resist Capitol police officers and later entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol grounds.

Prior to traveling to Washington for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, the Department of Justice alleges in court records that Dunfee tried to fire up members of his congregation to make the trip. Dunfee is accused of posting a video in Dec. 27, 2020, telling his congregation: "The government, the tyrants, the socialists, the Marxists, the progressives, the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only), they fear you. And they should. Our problem is we haven't given them any reason to fear us."

A criminal complaint contained in court records states that a tip to federal authorities helped lead to the arrest of Dunfee, who while at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was wearing a baseball cap with the name and logo of the company he co-owns, Cross Builders, LLC in Coschocton.

Dunfee is one of 69 Ohioans who as of the third anniversary had been charged for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and assault on the Capitol in an attempt to interrupt the electoral process and prevent President Joe Biden from ascending to the presidency.

Since the hours-long assault, more than 1,265 people in almost all 50 states have been charged for storming the Capitol, attacking police officers and other offenses.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Frazeyburg pastor found guilty for role in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol