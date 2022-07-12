Frazeysburg man gets 4 years in prison for role in meth deals

Damian I. Smith, 22, of Frazeysburg was sentenced Monday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court to 4 to 6 years in prison for two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, second-degree felonies, from an incident on Dec. 16.

COSHOCTON — The driver in a drug deal last winter was sentenced Monday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court by Judge Robert Batchelor

Damian I. Smith, 22, of Frazeysburg was indicted in January with two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, second-degree felonies, from an incident on Dec. 16. The charges carried specifications to forfeit a 2005 silver Cadillac STS and $450 in cash. He entered guilty pleas to the charges on May 31.

He received an aggregate term of 4 to 6 years with the minimum term of 4 years mandatory. He was granted credit for seven days of local incarceration and ordered to serve from 18 months to 3 years of post release control.

Abigail L. Scurlock, also of Frazeysburg, and Alexis L. Green, of Dresden, were also indicted on the same charges from the same incident. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said a large amount of drugs and cash were seized at the scene. The bust came from an investigation by the detective unit related to drug trafficking.

According to court documents, Green was contacted by a confidential informant by text message on obtaining drugs. The exchange was made in the parking lot of a store in Conesville. Green indicated she could provide more meth and a second buy occurred later the same day. Smith drove the Cadillac both times, which he owned.

Green was sentenced in June to 8 years in prison mandatory. Scurlock is set for a jury trial on Sept. 27.

Attorney Jeffrey Kellogg said Smith has been open and honest with him about the matter, his involvement and remorse for his actions. Smith did not speak in court.

Batchelor noted Smith had no felony criminal record, but mentioned how there were two drug buys on the same day and Smith knew exactly what he was doing. Batchelor talked about the danger of dealing meth and the violence often related with drug deals.

"We have a serious drug problem in this county and you were willing to provide transportation to a drug trafficker. Do you know what that makes you," Batchelor asked Smith. "A drug trafficker. You're just as responsible as the person who sells the drugs when you drive the car and know what's going on."

Leonard Hayhurst is a community content coordinator and general news reporter for the Coshocton Tribune with close to 15 years of local journalism experience and multiple awards from the Ohio Associated Press. He can be reached at 740-295-3417 or llhayhur@coshoctontribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @llhayhurst.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Frazeysburg man gets 4 years in prison for role in meth deals