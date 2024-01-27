Freaking out over Form 6 at City Hall | Steve Bousquet

It’s not easy to get 14 cities in Florida to agree on something. But 14 of them (and counting) will pay $10,000 each to join a lawsuit challenging the legality of a state law that imposes stricter annual financial disclosure requirements on elected city officials in a document known as Form 6.

The new law, which passed the Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support and was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, has set off a panic in city halls across Florida, especially in small communities, where some officials serve without pay.

More than 100 elected officials have resigned from public office rather than disclose their net worth, cash on hand, and assets and liabilities of more than $1,000.

Up until now, municipal officials were required to file Form 1, which required them to list only sources of income, not exact amounts. Form 1 requires officials to disclose property in Florida; Form 6 requires disclosure of out-of-state property, too.

Form 6 is more detailed and more complicated. But it’s been in the state Constitution since 1976. School board members, county commissioners, sheriffs and legislators have been filling it out for decades without complaint.

The potential for cronyism, conflicts of interest and self-dealing exists at all levels of government, but the ethics commission’s staff reports that a fifth to a third of the complaints it gets annually involve municipal officials. One of the good things about city government is the constant close contact between elected officials and the public, but that also creates a greater potential for abuse.

“The commission recognized that the amount of information conveyed on a Form 6 was incongruent with the level of interest the public had in scrutinizing their potential conflicts of interest,” said Steve Zuilkowski, the ethics commission’s general counsel.

He made the statement during a detailed explanation of Form 6 in a 90-minute online presentation this week with two state senators, Republican Joe Gruters and Democrat Jason Pizzo (look for “Freaking Out About Form 6” on YouTube).

The Commission on Ethics had pushed for the change since 2015, and lawmakers finally got around to approving it last year.

Fort Lauderdale lawyer Jamie Cole of the local government law firm Weiss Serota Helfman Cole & Bierman, who’s drafting the lawsuit, says Form 6 is overly intrusive and violates the constitutional right to privacy of elected officials. He also said the state must use the least restrictive means to accomplish a state interest.

To require a mayor to list a net worth “to the penny,” Cole asked, “Where is the nexus between the exact net worth of an individual and a conflict of interest?” (One of the many virtues of Form 6 is that it may reveal a growth in an official’s net worth while in office, which raises all kinds of obvious questions).

Especially in small towns, Cole said, public officials “are going to be targets for extortion or kidnapping … it just goes too far.” He predicted that some communities are going to have no one willing to run office.

Notably, the largest cities in the region have, so far anyway, not joined this legal fight. Miami? Miami Beach? Nowhere to be found. Neither are Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pembroke Pines or West Palm Beach.

The list of area cities in the lawsuit includes Bal Harbour, Cooper City, Coral Springs, Delray Beach, Golden Beach, Indian Creek, Lighthouse Point, Miami Springs, North Bay Village, Palm Beach (the town) and Weston. Also joining are Marco Island, Safety Harbor and St. Augustine, with more to come, Cole said.

Another Form 6 flareup on Friday involves municipal elected officials who are lawyers. Form 6 requires officeholders to list business clients if they exceed 10% of a firm’s income in a calendar year. But a Florida Bar “confidentiality rule” prohibits lawyers from disclosing the names of clients, potentially placing lawyers in a Catch-22, where they risk running afoul of the Bar or the ethics laws.

The ethics panel had a long discussion about it, but took no action. Lawyer Mark Herron, widely acknowledged as a leading expert on ethics laws, spoke against any attempt to make rules to protect lawyers who hold public office.

“It’s like a shade is being drawn over that information, when a public official may be voting on a matter and is required to disclose that it affects his client,” Herron said. “How is the public going to know that the matter involves a client that’s going to get money in their pocket by an official’s vote? It’s not fully transparent.”

As we’ve said editorially, these local officials are overreacting to a level of disclosure that other officials have followed for decades. The vast majority of municipal officials will comply. But if they’re that hostile to transparency, perhaps they shouldn’t be in the public eye in the first place.

Steve Bousquet is Opinion Editor of the Sun Sentinel and a columnist in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. Contact him at sbousquet@sunsentinel.com or (850) 567-2240 and follow him on X @stevebousquet.