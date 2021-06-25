'Freaks me out': Biden's whispering splits the internet

President Joe Biden generated some unintended headlines with his Thursday remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure accord.

Multiple times throughout his time at the lectern, the president leaned in and whispered into the microphone for dramatic effect.

"Pay them more," he said one time in response to a question about why some businesses are having trouble hiring workers.

"I got them $1.9 trillion in relief support," he added another time. "They're going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential for child care."

"I wrote the bill on the environment," Biden said in response to a question, again with the dramatic whisper for effect. "Why would I not be for it?"

Some were put off by Biden's performance.

Still, others seemed to enjoy it.

