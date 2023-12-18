Fred Daibes wants his bank fraud trial postponed until after Sen. Menendez gets a verdict

Fred Daibes, the North Jersey developer charged alongside U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez in an alleged bribery scheme, has asked that his trial date in a separate bank fraud case be postponed until after Menendez goes to court.

Daibes attorney Lawrence S. Lustberg requested that his client's trial be set after Menendez's, which is scheduled to begin on May 6, 2024. The outcome of those proceedings will "likely have a definite and profound impact on this case," Lustberg wrote in a court document filed on Dec. 14.

Daibes is one of five people indicted in the alleged corruption scheme involving New Jersey's senior senator and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez. Daibes pleaded not guilty to charges related to the corruption case, in which Menendez is accused of secretly acting as an agent for the Egyptian government.

Menendez indictment sheds light on bank charges

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Fred Daibes, involved in the bribery case involving Senator Robert Menendez enters the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

Menendez's indictment shed light on the Democrat's alleged interference with Daibes' bank fraud charges. Prosecutors said the senator recommended that President Joe Biden nominate a U.S. attorney that he believed he could influence in Daibes' favor.

In the banking case, the government said Daibes and Michael McManus, the chief financial officer of Edgewater-based Daibes Enterprises, used others not named in the indictment to secure millions of dollars in loans. The loans were used for Daibes' benefit without the knowledge of the bank or regulators at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., prosecutors said. The activity allegedly occurred from 2008 through 2013.

In October, days after Menendez was indicted, United States District Judge Susan D. Wigenton rejected plea agreements from Daibes and McManus in the bank case. Daibes later withdrew his plea deal.

What is Daibes accused of?

Daibes admitted last year to receiving more than $1 million in gross receipts from Mariner's Bank, the Edgewater-based lender where he once served as chairman. He pleaded guilty to making false entries in a loan memorandum. His sentencing hearing was delayed four times.

Daibes pleaded guilty to a single count of the original 14-count indictment, which cited a 2008 memo for a $1.8 million nominee loan that falsely identified the borrower and the source of repayment. The line of credit was actually for Daibes, who funded the repayment, prosecutors said.

"To be clear, I am not proposing that this matter be stayed in its entirety; certainly, if issues arise, or opportunities to make progress in resolving it for either defendant present themselves, this is not meant to prevent the Court and counsel from acting accordingly," Lustberg said in his filing.

Packed court schedule

The outcome of the Menendez trial could potentially create a resolution for the banking case without the necessity of a trial, Lustberg wrote in his letter to the judge. He also said that it will be "extremely difficult" for both Daibes and himself to prepare for two trials at once. Lustberg is representing another defendant in the Menendez case, which prompted a judge to warn Daibes of a potential conflict of interest.

Lustberg said his schedule, which includes several other cases besides the Menendez case, will make setting a trial date for Daibes "very challenging." Trials in some of those other cases are already set, he said.

There had been no response to the request from the judge as of Monday, but Daibes "speedy trial order" will lapse on Dec. 31, making it a potential deadline for deciding on whether to postpone his trial.

