Fred Meyer shooting: One dead and more injured at Washington store as police release photo in suspect hunt

A security camera image of a man with a bandanna over his face, who police in Richland, Washington believe may have committed a shooting that reportedly left multiple people injured at a Fred Meyer grocery store on 7 February, 2022. (Richland Police department)

One person has died and multiple people have been reported injured in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.

Multiple local police agencies have converged on the scene, and officials have released photographs of a potential suspect.

Update: This is still an active scene. Please continue to avoid the area. The suspect has not yet been located. — Richland PD, WA (@RichlandPolice) February 7, 2022

The Richland Police warn that the store is still an “active scene” while they hunt for a suspect, who they say should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police have told local news station KEPR that a white male fired multiple shots inside the store, killing one person and wounding another.

Medics as well as numerous police officers are now on the scene at the Fred Meyer store, while multiple local schools have temporarily locked down for security purposes.