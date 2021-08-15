Fred re-forms into tropical storm and targets Florida; Grace continues to churn in Caribbean

Two tropical storms simultaneously threatened landfall Sunday as Fred strengthened on its way to the Gulf Coast and Grace continued to loom over the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center upgraded Fred after it regenerated back into a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to hit southern Florida, the Big Bend and the Panhandle. Tropical storm warnings were issued at 11 a.m. Sunday for the northern Gulf Coast.

An advisory Sunday morning said the new iteration of Fred brought maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northwest slowly at 12 mph.

Parts of the Panhandle are also under a storm surge warning for the next 36 hours, as rising water is forecast to move inland from the coast.

Fred will continue north for the next 48 hours and should make landfall Monday afternoon or evening in western Florida.

The Florida Keys and southern Florida should brace for 3 to 5 inches of rain, and Florida's Big Bend and Panhandle should expect 4 to 8 inches, with isolated spots possibly getting more than a foot of rain.

Parts of Alabama, Georgia and the western Carolinas are due for 3 to 6 inches of rain.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the Panhandle region. And Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statement Saturday saying her administration was monitoring the weather and "will be ready to act from the state level if needed," NBC Miami reported.

City workers fill sandbags at a drive-thru sandbag distribution event for residents ahead of the arrival of rains associated with tropical depression Fred on Aug. 13, 2021, at Grapeland Park in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee / AP)

Fred previously crossed Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, where it was shredded before it re-formed.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center warned Sunday that heavy rainfall from Grace could bring flash flooding in the coming days to parts of the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

After an earthquake Saturday killed over 700 people, Haiti must also brace for the likely impact of Grace, which could bring heavy rain and strong wind this week. Tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive in the quake-ravaged country Monday.