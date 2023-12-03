Fred Sirieix angrily calls out Nigel Farage for ‘European greed’ comment on I’m a Celebrity

Fred Sirieix hit out at Nigel Farage over a comment he made about “European greed” on the latest I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! episode.

First Dates star Sirieix grew infuriated with the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader once again following a chat about the environment, during which he told Farage he was “fixated” on blaming things on other European countries.

The chat began during breakfast as Farage ate leftover cooked eel. He said: “I wonder how many people at home have had eel risotto for breakfast. From an environmental perspective, the way we’re fishing some of the oceans is not very clever.”

When retired boxer Tony Bellew replied: “We’re destroying the oceans,” Farage told his campmates that he “spoke about” the subject in parliament. When Farage attributed the blame to “European greed”,

Sirieix then interrupted the GB News host, stating: “It’s not just European greed – you’ve got to stop saying that, because it’s the world who is overfishing. You’ve got to stop saying European greed in all of this. This is just not right, Nigel.”

As Farage attempted to “assure” Sirieix he was correct, the First Dates maître d’ continued: “You’re fixated on this and you keep on with this narrative.”

Later, still frustrated with their conversation, Siriex said in the Bush Telegraph: “He never answers the questions. But do you know why? Because he’s talking bollocks.”

Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage have had a few clashes on ‘I’m a Celebrity' (ITV/Shutterstock)

This is not the first time Sirieix and Farage have clashed.

Early on in the 2023 series, Sirieix confronted Farage over what he described as a “shameful” 2016 Brexit poster depicting a line of desperate refugees trying to reach Europe under the headline “Breaking Point”.

Sirieix told Farage the poster “demonised migrants”.

