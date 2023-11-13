Fred VanVleet leads Rockets to sixth straight victory with 107-104 win over Nuggets

Houston Rockets' Fred VanVleet (5) passes the ball as Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Nikola Jokic defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Houston. The Rockets won 107-104. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 26 points and Alperen Sengun added 23 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 107-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.

Houston’s six-game winning streak is the longest since the team won seven straight in January 2021.

Nikola Jokic had his fourth triple-double of the season, racking up 36 points, 21 rebounds and 11 assists in the loss.

Jokic hit a 3 with 19.1 seconds remaining to cut Houston’s lead to 103-102. Denver fouled and VanVleet hit two free throws. On the next play, Jae’Sean Tate stole the inbounds pass. Jokic had a full-court shot at the buzzer to tie it but fell short.

The Nuggets entered the game 8-1, their best start since the 2018-19 season when they started 9-1. Houston improved to 6-3 after starting the season 0-3.

Rockets veteran Jeff Green hit a big 3 with 1:49 left in the fourth, putting Houston up 103-94. Green appeared in all 20 playoff games during Denver’s championship run last season. Green scored 15 points off the bench Sunday.

Denver entered the fourth quarter with a 76-74 lead thanks to a 20-foot jumper from Collin Gillespie with 2 seconds left in the third.

Behind Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 and Reggie Jackson added 14.

Jamal Murray missed a third straight game with a right hamstring strain.

Jalen Green hit a pull-back 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the second quarter to cut Denver’s halftime lead to 50-46. He had nine points in the game on 1 of 13 shooting.

Houston has won two in a row against Denver following a 10-game losing streak.

Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the NBA In-Season Tournament play on Tuesday night.

Rockets: Open up a three-game California road trip with the Clippers on Friday night.

